Soundtrack to a Clarence Valley flood

WHILE the flood is now behind us, as we know from history it won't be the last of these weather events. While they are visual spectacles in their own right, DEX staff thought it could enhance the senses if there was music playing at key points along the Clarence during the next minor or moderate arrival (no time for frivolity in times of major flooding). Vance Joy's Fire and The Flood has become a bit of an anthem for the Clarence Valley lately but what other tunes do you think would make up the soundtrack to a flood?
Here are a few suggestions to get the tide flowing:
- Who'll Stop the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Well if it goes beyond the eight-metre mark in Grafton again we'll certainly be singing this one from the rooftops.
- Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon and Garfunkel. There will be a few more new bridges to observe these waters from over the next couple of years so will be interesting to see what affect this will have on our floods' behaviour.
- Purple Rain by Prince. Ode a Jacaranda City flood if there was ever one.
- Here's Comes the Rain Again by Eurythmics. Just when you thought it was safe to hang out the washing...
- When the Levee Breaks by Led Zeppelin. Okay, not wishful thinking but who wouldn't love a dose of Robert Plant and co. taking on the forces of nature.
- Blame It On The Rain by Milli Vanilli. These musical fraudsters came in handy for something we guess.
- November Rain by Guns n Roses. While it's unusual to have a flood in November here in the Clarence, never say never hey climate change sceptics.
- Rainy Days and Mondays by The Carpenters. Wet weather does make you feel a little melancholy.
- I Can't Stand the Rain by Tina Turner. We agree Tina especially after three or four weeks of it.
- I'm only Happy When it Rains by Garbage. Most farmers will relate to this one except when it means having to move stock to higher ground.
- Raindrops keep Falling on my Head by Burt Bacharach. Okay this one is almost as annoying as floodwaters in your house but it's a classic and no deluge should be without it.