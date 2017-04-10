Soundtrack to a Clarence Valley flood

Led Zeppelin's singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page. Their classic When the Levee Breaks is just one of the tracks being bandied about the DEX office as a flood soundtrack.

WHILE the flood is now behind us, as we know from history it won't be the last of these weather events. While they are visual spectacles in their own right, DEX staff thought it could enhance the senses if there was music playing at key points along the Clarence during the next minor or moderate arrival (no time for frivolity in times of major flooding). Vance Joy's Fire and The Flood has become a bit of an anthem for the Clarence Valley lately but what other tunes do you think would make up the soundtrack to a flood?

Here are a few suggestions to get the tide flowing: