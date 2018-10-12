Sugar Baby takes Daddy to court

Shawdy Kiani met John Huha on the Seeking Arrangement website in early 2017 — but the relationship soon soured. Picture: Facebook @Shawdy Kiani

SHAWDY Kiani and John Huha met on notorious "sugar baby" dating site Seeking Arrangement in early 2017.

The 20-year-old college student from Minnesota in the US "dated" the older man, who was in his 30s, for around four months after meeting him online.

But when she tried to break things off, she claims Mr Huha tried to force her into becoming his real girlfriend.

When she refused, the young woman claimed Mr Huha began harassing her on social media, by setting up an Instagram account devoted entirely to their relationship, posting pictures of the pair kissing and holding hands and tagging her in them.

Ms Kiani's conservative, Iranian family saw the social media pictures and discovered her secret life as a sugar baby, which she claims has all but ended their relationship.

Ms Kiani sought a two-month restraining order against Mr Huha last year, which was granted by a Minnesota district court, the Daily Beast reported.

She also claimed Mr Huha sexually assaulted her when they met for the first time by taking a trip to Pittsburgh - however, the district court ruled in Mr Huha's favour, after finding Ms Kiani's allegation was not credible.

That decision was upheld when the case was heard in an appeals court this week, with the court adding Ms Kiani had not proven "how the photographs damaged her relationship with anyone or otherwise interfered with her privacy", the Daily Beast reported.

It means the woman is unlikely to be able to extend the restraining order.

She told the Daily Beast she now wanted to move on - and urged other young women thinking about becoming a sugar baby to "be careful".

"I've definitely spent too much of my college years and youth stressing about it," she told reporter Emily Shugerman.

"My whole persona to my family has changed - how they view me. It's just been a really negative effect."

Pictures of the pair remain on Mr Huha's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Seeking Arrangement is just one of many "sugar dating" sites that have exploded in recent years, pairing younger women with older, wealthy men for their financial benefit.

For example, in 2015 Gabi Grecko famously revealed to The Daily Mail she first met husband Geoffrey Edelsten on sugardaddie.com.

THE RELATIONSHIP

After meeting on Seeking Arrangement, Ms Kiani and Mr Huha met for the first time during a short holiday to Pittsburgh.

Over four months, they had a long-distance relationship, meeting in person and having sex during trips paid for by Mr Huha.

According to the Daily Beast, Mr Huha claims to have spent over $42,000 on the relationship.

But Ms Kiani told the publication he began demanding a real relationship.

When she refused and told him she wanted to stick to the original relationship, he grew angry, and Ms Kiani decided to finally end things, alleging Mr Huha had sexually assaulted her - a claim Mr Huha denied.

However, he did begin posting photos of the pair on social media, ignoring her complaints.

She then took out the restraining order and launched legal action.