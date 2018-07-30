South Africa paceman puts his spin on ball-tampering scandal

South Africa's Dale Steyn watches Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne successfully dive to make it to the crease during the first day's play of the second Test in Colombo on July 20. Picture: Eranga Jayawardena/AP

SOUTH African paceman Dale Steyn believes this year's Australian ball-tampering scandal could be viewed as a "cry for help" because the balance between bat and ball in cricket has become so skewed in favour of the batsmen.

Steyn, one of the most prolific wicket-takers of his generation, did not condone the actions of the Cape Town trio but said the incident exposed the need for cricket to change to prevent the loss of the art of reverse swing bowling.

"It's obviously not on, but if you think about it, it's almost like a cry for help. We need to do something," Steyn told Reuters in an interview.

"There's so much in favour of batsmen these days. Fields are small, two new balls, powerplays, bats have got bigger than they used to be, the list can go on.

"You bowl a no ball and it's a free hit. But I have never seen a rule change that favours the bowler."

Steyn, who is tied on 421 wickets with Shaun Pollock as South Africa's highest wicket-taker in tests, felt the desperation to get the ball to swing was forcing cricketers to flirt with regulations.

In March, with South Africa already leading by more than 100 in the second innings for the loss of a single wicket on the third day of the third Test, a plan was hatched in the Australian dressing room to tamper with the ball to get reverse swing.

The Australians paid a heavy price. Cameron Bancroft, who was spotted with sandpaper in his hand, was suspended for nine months, while Steve Smith and David Warner were stripped of the captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and handed one-year bans.

"It's a big plea and it would be a sad day to see it (reverse swing) disappear," Steyn said.

"I grew up watching (Wasim) Akram, I grew up watching Waqar (Younis) and all these geniuses run in and reverse swing the ball.

"And you just don't see it today. What inspiration will other fast bowlers have if they don't have anybody to inspire them to become fast bowlers. You might as well put a bowling machine there and everyone try and become a batter."

- Reuters