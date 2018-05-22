South African axe murders survivor out of hospital

Marli van Breda is seriously injured in an incident which killed her dad Martin, mum Teresa and brother Rudi. Photo: Faceboook

A BUDERIM teenager severely injured in an axe attack which killed her parents and brother has been released from hospital.

Marli van Breda has been released from hospital and is now at a rehabilitation centre, where she will undergo speech and physical therapy, the Cape Times, a South African media outlet said.

The 16-year-old, along with her brother Henri, 20, survived a brutal axe attack in January in which their parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and an older brother Rudi, 22, were killed.

Marli sustained serious head injuries and her jugular was severed in the attack. Advocate Martin Coetzee told the publication Marli was aware of what was going on around her, but could not hold a conversation.

She could hold the key to what really happened in their upmarket gated community.

"The recovery process is still in the beginning phase," Mr Coetzee told the Cape Times.

"The rehabilitation would be for phsyical and psychological recuperation.

"Her progress depends on how well she responds."

Marli's brother, the other survivor in the attack, is still living with his uncle. He only suffered minor injuries in the attack.

He called emergency services four hours after the brutal attack.

No one has been charged with the deaths as yet.