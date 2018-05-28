Boardwalk driver banned after drive she can’t remember

The magistrate said Cheryl Taylor put the lives and safety of everyone on the boardwalk at risk.

A DISQUALIFIED drink driver who drove onto a popular walkway at Brisbane's South Bank, putting pedestrians and cyclists at risk, has been given two years' probation.

Cheryl Ann Taylor, 40, also was disqualified from driving for three years when she appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Taylor, from Atkinsons Dam, had an "abysmal" traffic history, with three previous drink driving convictions within three years in Queensland and NSW, police prosecutor Trevor Perry said.

Cheryl Taylor leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court today. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Magistrate Kerry Magee told Taylor when she drove on the boardwalk with a blood alcohol concentration of .153 per cent, on January 16, she put the lives and safety of everyone there at risk.

The court heard Taylor had attended her brother's funeral the weekend before she committed the offences.

She had begun drinking excessively in 2015, when her second eldest son had died of a heart condition and her eldest son had blamed her for it, the court heard.

"What you did was you potentially exposed other families to the trauma that you have suffered, in terms of the loss of a child and the loss of a brother," Ms Magee told Taylor.

"So you need to understand how serious this matter is."

Taylor today pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Taylor previously said she had no memory of driving from Fernvale to South Bank, an hour-long journey, and was unsure how she managed to drive onto the timber river boardwalk on January 16.

Officers stopped Taylor shortly after she drove past pedestrians and cyclists onto the boardwalk, a previous court was told.

Taylor had previous convictions for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .124 in September last year and .183 in October last year.

She also had a high-range drink driving conviction in NSW in July last year.

Ms Magee said if that had been in Queensland she would have faced a jail term today.