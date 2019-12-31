South Coast residents told: ‘Leave your homes now’

Residents in fire-affected areas on the state’s South Coast have been told to leave their homes with conditions expected to deteriorate rapidly this morning.

Residents in bushfire-affected areas on the state's South Coast have been told to leave their homes before 8am today with conditions expected to deteriorate rapidly this morning.

The NSW Rural Fire Service this morning tweeted that the Badja Forest Rd, Countegany fire in the Snowy Monaro local government area has moved quickly.

"If you're in Cobargo or Coolagolite, it is too late to leave. Shelter in place. If you're in coastal areas between Bermagui and Tanja, leave now to take shelter on the beach," the tweet said.

Last night the RFS tweeted: "Dangerous fires burning across NSW in particular along S Coast.

"Strong W winds are expected to increase very early tomorrow morning.

"People in bushfire areas between Batemans Bay & Bega should move towards a larger town such as Narooma, Moruya, Bega and Batemans Bay before 8am."

High temperatures and wild winds have led to Extreme fire danger being forecast for the Illawarra, Southern Ranges and ACT today while surrounding regions - including Sydney, the Hunter and the far South Coast - are in for severe fire danger.

Total fire bans are in place for large chunks of eastern and southern NSW, as well as the northern slopes.

Bureau of Meteorology NSW manager Jane Golding said the heat over inland areas would today move eastwards towards coastal areas.

A temperature inversion - in which warm air overlays cooler air in the atmosphere - will also trap smoke around the Sydney basin, lowering air quality.

An image taken by District 7 CFA firefighters fighting a blaze at Currowan, near Batemans Bay.

"The area around Goulburn, heading into the coast, (is) an area we're monitoring closely at the moment," Ms Golding said yesterday.

"That's the area the winds will be strongest, and there's a gap in the ranges, they funnel through that area."

Ms Golding said if the smoke over Sydney was thick enough, it would stop the temperatures from climbing too high and increasing the fire danger.

Conditions would not ease until a southerly blows through in the afternoon before things re-escalate over the weekend.