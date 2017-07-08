South Cup a chance to kick up your heels

Grafton Toyota dealer principal Michael Anstee (front) and CRJC chairman Graeme Green lead the way to the South Grafton Cup Day on Sunday.

SOUTH Grafton has never had a better chance to let its hair down, kick up its heels and show itself off than tomorrow at the Grafton Race Track, says CRJC boss Michael Beattie.

"South Grafton Cup Day has come into its own as a day in the racing carnival,” Mr Beattie said.

"It began as a race day run by the South Grafton Jockey Club and was run after Grafton Cup and Ramornie and so became a bit of an afterthought for the carnival.”

Paradoxically, the decision to bring the South Cup day in-house at the CRJC and run it as a precursor to the two big races saved its identity and enhanced its reputation among race fans, owners and trainers.

"It was once a sort of Last Chance Saloon for trainers to pick up a win at the carnival,” Mr Beattie said.

"Now I know there are trainers from around the state and Queensland who specifically set their horses for the South Cup.

"That's the best barometer to show how important a race has become.”

He said off track the South Cup day has become an important social event.

"We have the two half-day holidays for Ramornie and Cup days,” Mr Beattie said. "But not every business owner can afford to give their staff the time off.

"That's where the South Cup gives them opportunity to have a day at the races to dress up and get amongst it.”

Mr Beattie said the sponsorship from Grafton Toyota had been vital in making the day so successful.

"We've had a wonderful relationship with Grafton Toyota, which has been the sponsor of the Cup for as long as I have been involved,” he said.

"The sponsorship base for South Grafton Cup Day is very strongly from South Grafton businesses, which adds to the identity of the day.

The dealer principal of Grafton Toyota, Mike Anstee, is just as excited as South Cup day nears.

"It's been an integral part of our business since we moved over here to South Grafton,” he said.

"Back in the day, when we were known as Black Toyota and operated in Prince St, we sponsored the Ramornie.

"But when we came over here, it was a business decision we made to drop the Ramornie for the South Cup.”

"It's really turned into something more for us and it's become something the whole community supports.”