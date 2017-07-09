South Cup day kicks off in style

Bron Aldwell and Britany Many got dressed up for South Grafton Cup Day.

THE sun is beating down on the Clarence River Jockey Club and the crowd is building for a magnificent South Grafton Cup Day.

Already, there has been some exceptional racing, with the first two races decided by a nose, with the track providing good value on the speed.

The Fashions on The Field is just about to start, and already there are sightings of some extravagant headwear, and well curated outfits gathering for the contest for Lady of the Carnival.

Check out some of the people our photographers has captured out and about at the track enjoying the day.