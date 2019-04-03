South Grafton a positive alternative for property investors

Rental returns that provide a positive cash flow are becoming more attractive to property investors.

INVESTORS worried about potential changes to negative gearing rules have been casing out alternative investment opportunities and South Grafton has figured in the report.

According to research from real estate magazine Your Investment Property, South Grafton is one of 141 centres around Australia where investment properties generate enough cash flow to provide an alternative strategy to negative gearing.

Magzazine editor Sarah Megginson said the Federal Opposition's plans to change negative gearing rules if it wins government, have generated uncertainty and prompted the magazine to look at an alternative route for people looking to get into the current market.

The report picked out 141 suburbs and towns where the cash flow from investments could cover mortgage repayments and put extra income into the budget.

"A high cash flow property investment is one that pays you more each month than it costs you to own. It provides additional income which you could use to pay off your mortgage sooner or put towards your other financial goals,” Ms Megginson said.

"High cash flow investments are increasingly popular with investors at the moment, who are feeling cautious about a potential change of government, and what that could mean for negative gearing.

"Chasing growth in the current market isn't always easy, especially for those on a low budget, but these high-yield suburbs could offer an opportunity to get your foot on the property ladder or grow your portfolio.”

The report showcases 141 suburbs around Australia that hold the best promise of high cash flow based on a range of criteria such as a strong economy, local rental market and a track record of low vacancy rates and reasonable rental returns.

Ms Megginson cautions potential buyers against chasing the highest returns without taking all factors into consideration.

"Not all high-yield properties are created equal. It's crucial that you consider the bigger picture, which means doing your due diligence on everything from vacancy rates and unemployment rates to historical capital growth and population forecasts,” she said.