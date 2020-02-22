South Grafton bats depart in the nick of time

BEFORE AND AFTER: On the left thousands of bats roosting in the trees at Alex Bell Park South Grafton just weeks. On the right, today all gone. No sign of the bats.

RESIDENTS should be able to take action against flying foxes setting up camps in residential areas, says the secretary of the South Grafton Progress Association, Robert Cook.

Although delighted with the news thousands of flying foxes that had set up camp in South Grafton streets and a local park, had decided to move on, Mr Cook said residents had been worried.

“We know experts were saying they would move on eventually, but business people who had bats camping in trees in front of their businesses were worrying what would happen if they stayed,” he said.

He said the legislation, which stopped people from harassing flying foxes because they were protected species, was not suitable for a built-up area.

“For year’s we’ve seen what’s happened down at Maclean near the high school and that’s horrendous,” he said.

“It the bats are on somewhere like Susan Island, where people don’t go regularly, then that’s OK.

“But when they’re in the trees outside your home or business or a school, then you should be able to do something.”

Mr Cook said the threatened species legislation needed to be changed.

“Irrespective of the reason for the legislation, if it doesn’t suit a particular area, then it needs to be changed,” he said.

“You can’t sit back and accept all the issues that arise when bats set up a camp in residential areas.”

Mr Cook said the outbreak of the coronavirus in China had occurred in a wild food market where people had been buying and selling wild animals, including bats, for human consumption.

“The research has already shown lysssa virus and Hendra virus are linked to bats,” he said.

“What’s happening now has ramped up research into his sort of thing, what will they find?”

Mr Cook said authorities were capable of taking action with other species.

“Up in North Queensland if a croc gets into a neighbourhood, they don’t leave it there til it leaves,” he said. “They catch it and move it on.

“The same sort of thing has to be available for communities with flying foxes threatening to set up camps among them.

“If the bats hadn’t decided to leave, we would have been pushing for some sort of relocations of them.”

Clarence ecologist Dr Greg Clancy predicted the bats would move on fairly quickly.

Several weeks ago he said the majority were little red flying foxes which moved around more than other species following food sources.

Dr Clancy said it was likely the bats that set up camp in South Grafton had been displaced by fire and drought and would leave once their normal food sources became available.