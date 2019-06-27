South Grafton coach wins community coach of the month award

RECOGNISED: South Grafton FC coach Craig MacDonald has been given the community coach of the month for his contributions to the club.

FOOTBALL: South Grafton Gunners FC coach Craig MacDonald has been named Northern New South Wales Football Newcastle Permanent Community Coach of the Month for June in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the club.

Craig was nominated by the club after his immense input in coaching a number of teams over the duration of his service.

Craig is always giving the children he coaches 100 per cent of his time and effort, often coming straight from work to training to teach the kids not just football skills but also about growing up.

"It is very pleasing to be able to recognise Craig for displaying the attitudes and behaviours that Northern NSW Football is trying to instil in all Community Coaches," NNSWF Senior Officer of Community Football Ross Hicks said.

"Providing an effective learning environment in a safe and fun way is key to South Grafton providing a positive football experience to their players and Craig should be commended for his commitment to the club and the team."

Newcastle Permanent Grafton Assistant Branch Manager Patricia Hyatt congratulated MacDonald on becoming the latest recipient of the Newcastle Permanent Coach of the Month Award.

"Coaching plays a vital role in developing the skills and attitude of young players,” Hyatt said.

"Through our Community Football Awards, I am delighted we are able to recognise the efforts of local coaches who are dedicated to developing their players."