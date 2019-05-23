South Grafton criminal not mastermind

HOWEVER you describe South Grafton man Allan Robert Fry, it would not be as a criminal mastermind.

On Monday, Grafton Local Court sentenced Fry, 38, to 14 months in jail with a non-parole period of seven months after he was discovered on a South Grafton street with 69 $50 notes in his pockets.

In their evidence police said Fry was well known to them. They noted he had been arrested "20 times” on drugs charges in the past.

They suspected the $3450 they found on him was from the proceeds of crime and his intention was to spend it on drugs.

The police had seen Fry place something on the ground when he first saw them and when they questioned him about the large amount of cash they discovered on him, his answers were not consistent.

He told them he was going to buy a motor bike for $2500, but when quizzed about the name of the seller and the person's address, he said he didn't know, but it was "around the corner”.

He also claimed ignorance of the bike's make and narrowed the description down to it being a "a 400cc type of thing”.

Later he told police he had a receipt and produced a document showing he had purchased a motorbike for $4600 from a private seller.

When police spoke to the seller named on the receipt, he showed them his own records that showed Fry had paid $600 for a bike.

He also told them he was a logger and his boss had paid him $5000 in cash for his work.

In a later interview Fry switched his story again, this time trying to convince police the money came from the sale of a written off Commodore and when they didn't swallow that from the sale of another car.

When police searched Fry's home, they found a printer they believed to be stolen, which he had used to print off a fake receipt.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced him to 14 months in jail on the dealing with the proceeds of crime charge. She also gave him concurrent jail terms for a number breaches of bonds for driving offences.