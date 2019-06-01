South Grafton gym's record breaking fundraiser

WE MADE IT: The Anytime Fitness team were exhausted but exhilarated to raise thousands for R U OK?

WE MADE IT: The Anytime Fitness team were exhausted but exhilarated to raise thousands for R U OK? Kathryn Lewis

THE team were exhausted, but a long night was all worth it after the Anytime Fitness Tread as One 24 hour Challenge raked in record donations.

Gym owner Kathryn Langford said it was undoubtedly the best challenge they had done so far.

The count as closing time this afternoon was close to $7000, more than $2000 than the club's goal.

All the funds will be donated to R U OK? to support suicide prevention.

"It has been a fantastic night, we have just had so much support," Ms Langford said.

"We had two ladies walk for six hours, there was one man who came in and walked for three and a half hours and he was only nine weeks out of knee surgery."

Ms Langford said the South Grafton club had raised more than some of the bigger city clubs, and that is was a testament to the community for getting in and having a go.

Black Tie Ball Founder Emma Joseph was the first off the mark in the not-for-profit's team who joined in the challenge.

She said it was a fantastic way to "get moving" and "unintentionally" sparked important conversations.

"People walk in the door and you don't have to know to their story, you just know they are here to support such a good cause," she said.

"At Black Tie Ball we are all about raising awareness and smashing stigma, and this is fantastic."