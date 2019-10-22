South Grafton Hotel robbery accused faces court

THE man charged with robbing the Good Intent Hotel has been refused bail in Grafton Local Court.

Police allege on May 3 Justin Joseph Chandler jumped the back bar of the South Grafton pub and ran into the TAB room where a bar staff member allegedly saw him crouched taking money from the till.

Mr Chandler allegedly ran at the staff member, shoving her backwards into a dishwasher and then allegedly fled the scene.

He appeared in court on Monday via video link. The court heard he was on a conditional release order at the time of the alleged offence and is in custody on unrelated charges.

Mr Chandler's solicitor, Joel Eng, submitted to the court the alleged violence occurred after the alleged robbery and negotiations were still to be had as to what other charges would be prosecuted.

He said his client required assistance for health issues that he would have greater access to outside of prison.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden told Mr Chandler the maximum penalty for robbery was 14 years in custody.

She said if Mr Chandler was found guilty of the charges a "custodial sentence was almost inevitable".

CCTV footage from the pub captured the incident and Ms Crittenden said police later seized a shirt belonging to Mr Chandler which matched the one seen on camera.

Ms Crittenden said there was an unacceptable risk of Mr Chandler failing to appear in court and committing further offences if released on bail.

Bail was refused and no plea has been entered. Mr Chandler will next appear in Grafton Local Court on November 5.