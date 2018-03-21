Menu
Fire and Rescue crews were kept busy this morning.
News

South Grafton house damaged in fire

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Mar 2018 9:20 AM

TWO NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire in South Grafton early this morning.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said Grafton and South Grafton crews responded to the blaze at 6.40am, with the fire contained to the basement of the one level brick and tile home.

"Upon arrival crews got to work extinguishing fire, and all residents were accounted for, no-one trapped inside," the spokesperson said.

"The crews had fire extinguished pretty quickly, and they were finished by 6.55am venting. They were finished at the scene after mopping up just before 8am this morning."

Initial NSW Police inquiries indicate the fire was not suspicious, with minimal fire and smoke damage in the basement of the building.

On their way back to their station, the Grafton Fire and Rescue crew were called to put out a minor car fire on Fitzroy St, near the roundabout at Prince St.

A section of the road was closed as the fire was extinguished around 8am.

