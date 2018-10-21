South Grafton lashed by flash flooding

RESIDENTS reported up to 40mm of rain and flash flooding as a severe thunderstorm sweeps through the Clarence Valley.

At 4.13pm today the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands bringing large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

Less than half an hour later Grafton was lashed with intense rainfall and strong winds, particularly in areas of South Grafton, before continuing in the direction of Maclean.

The video shared by Jackie Henderson on The Daily Examiner Facebook page shows flash flooding across Bent St near the Gwydir Highway in South Grafton. Watch the video here.

After the initial half hour deluge The Daily Examiner called out to residents to record much rain fell in their rain gauge.

Julie White reported 40mm near Grafton District Golf Club, adding there were 'rivers' flowing at the top of the South Grafton hill.

"Rivers are running at the top of South hill. 40mil on the Golf Course," she posted.

Tony Beadman recorded 18mm at his place.

Susan Jackson commented "needed sand bags" with her video of a waterfall cascading down the backyard steps. Watch the video here.

However, it appears the intense rainfall was highly localised. While residents and Daily Examiner staff reported high rainfall in suburban areas of Grafton, the official BOM reading for the city - taken at the Department of Primary Industries Research Station at Trenayr - in the 45 minutes to 5.30pm was just 3.2mm.

A severe thunderstorm dumped extremely heavy rainfall in Grafton between 4.40pm and 5pm on Sunday, 21st October, 2018. Bill North

According to the BOM warning, the weather situation involved a trough interacting with a humid air mass to produce thunderstorms in the northeast of the state.

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Ballina, Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7.15pm. Warnings are also available through the Bureau's website or call 1300 659 218. The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.