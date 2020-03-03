South Grafton man avoids jail for violent assaults

A SOUTH Grafton man has been placed on an intensive corrections order after he was sentenced for assaults and breaches of an apprehended domestic violence order.

Kyle Paul Daley, 27, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Friday for sentencing after pleading guilty to two common assault charges, two contravene AVO charges and two destroy/damage property charges.

Police facts show on May 15 last year the victim and her mother visited a South Grafton property to remove licence plates from her vehicle.

Daley approached the victim and told her to leave.

A heated argument broke out between the pair, before Daley picked up a brick and threw it through the vehicle's window, then he punched the front windscreen of the victim's mother's vehicle, smashing it.

As the victim and her mother went to Grafton Police Station to report the incident, Daley went to the victim's address, where a friend was visiting.

Daley threw a rock onto the roof of a vehicle belonging to the friend, then picked up a concrete drainpipe and threw it at the back of the car, causing significant damage.

Daley went on to tell the friend that if the victim was "going to play games, this is the start".

A month prior, on April 16 at 6.25pm Daley went to the victim's address and after an argument punched and broke a glass window.

During sentencing, Daley's solicitor Michael Lantis said his client's drug use had influenced some of his poor decisions, and that his client was remorseful for his actions and offending behaviour.

Magistrate Roger Prowse sentenced Daley to an 18-month intensive corrections order, and ordered him to pay $2100 in property damages.