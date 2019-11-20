South Grafton man jailed for break and enters

A South Grafton man has been sentenced in Grafton District Court for break and enters across South Grafton last year.

A SOUTH Grafton man will spend at least the next two years behind bars after he was sentenced last week for three break and enters in South Grafton last year.

Damien Boyd Gibson, 34, appeared in Grafton District Court last week where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, break and enter dwelling with intent. Gibson was also sentenced for aggravated enter dwelling with intent, people there, after he was found guilty by a jury at trial earlier this month.

According to agreed facts, at 10.30pm on July 12, 2018, the victims secured their South Grafton house before going to bed.

At 4.40am the next morning the victims were woken by their dog barking and got up to investigate. After heading downstairs they found the rear screen door held open by a gas bottle. The victims went to the garage and noticed around $620 worth of tools missing and a ute disturbed.

Two weeks later, on July 27 at 9.30pm, a second victim secured their property and sent to bed.

During the night Gibson attempted to enter the house through a downstairs window but was unable to do so and damaged a fly screen in the process.

Gibson then moved to another side of the property, opened a window and removed a fly screen to gain access to the garage, however left without taking any property.

At 6.30am the next morning the victim woke up and went to the garage to get a set of golf clubs but noticed a suitcase that was usually on a table on the floor. At 9am a neighbour told the victim a lower side window had been removed.

Police conducted a forensic examination and on August 3 last year police were notified fingerprint samples taken from the property matched Gibson.

Gibson was also sentenced for an August 24 South Grafton break and enter dwelling, where he committed a serious indictable offence of larceny.

Judge Payne sentenced Gibson to four years, eight months behind bars, backdated to February 25 this year. Gibson will serve a minimum of two years, six months.