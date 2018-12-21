South Grafton man jailed for drug charges

A SOUTH Grafton man will spend Christmas behind bars after he was jailed over a series of drug possession and supply charges.

Odin Towers, 39, was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Monday for a raft of drug possession charges which stemmed from a police raid on a South Grafton property in October this year.

Towers entered guilty pleas to charges of supplying a prohibited drug, two charges of possession of equipment used to administer a prohibited drug, two charges of possessing a prescribed restricted substance and possessing a prohibited drug.

According to police facts tendered to the court, Towers was convicted earlier this year for three charges of drug possession and one charge of supply in Grafton Local Court, where he received a good behaviour bond for 12 months.

In August Coffs/Clarence Police District received numerous reports in relation to Towers supplying illegal drugs from his South Grafton property.

Police started to investigate the reports, which included the use of covert surveillance.

On October 3 a search warrant was issued.

During the search police found a number of drugs and paraphernalia, including two sets of scales, resealable bags containing marijuana, and several hundred empty resealable bags.

An examination of a phone and an iPad found on the property revealed text and Facebook messages to and from various people relating to the supply of marijuana, offering weights of "half-pounders" and "full pounders", and on one occasion Towers referred to how he only "moves bulk".

In total, police found 25g of marijuana in numerous quantities in resealable bags, 0.66g of methylamphetamine, three Lyrica tablets and one Valium tablet.

At the scene of the raid Towers said the messages were from someone else, and he was only passing them on.

He also said he gave marijuana to people as payment for favours, and divided the quantities into smaller amounts for personal use.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Towers was also sentenced for one charge of assault after he pleaded guilty to pushing his partner onto a tiled floor during an argument.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Towers to 12 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of six months.