South Grafton man penalised over riot

A DRUNKEN riot that started with a car being pushed down a road and ended with threats to police has earned a South Grafton man a two-year good behaviour bond.

South Grafton man Adrian Cottee appeared in Grafton Local Court this week to plead guilty to several charges relating to two separate incidents which took place within 10 days of each other.

The 27-year-old first came to the attention of police on February 4, when the visibly intoxicated man narrowly missed a vehicle while running across Yamba Rd in Yamba.

Court documents show that when police stopped him, he told them: " I'll be honest with you guys, if you get a call about a white ute with a door open I pushed it down the road.”

When they asked him why he did it, he replied he was just a "drunk idiot”.

They later found the vehicle at The Halyard and after finding the owners established nothing had been taken from the vehicle.

Soon after his encounter with the officers, CCTV footage from the front of

the Yamba Fisherman's Co-op showed Cottee throwing two rocks through the front window of the building, then attempting to climb onto a gas tank, inadvertently causing a leak.

About 3am officers found him sitting under a tree on a Yamba oval.

When officers tried to talk to him he "shaped up” to fight them, and was OC sprayed three times before being arrested.

It was further alleged he threatened one of the officers following his arrest.

For these matters he was charged with take conveyance, destroy/ damage property, and two counts of resisting an officer.

Just 10 days later, Cottee once again resisted arrest in Grafton after police stopped a white Ford Falcon which was driving "at speed” across the grass on the side of Cranworth St.

The car hit two trees before police could stop it and discover Cottee behind the wheel.

It allegedly took five police officers and a bystander to restrain him, and a blood alcohol test

later recorded a reading

of 0.122.

In response to the incident, Cottee was charged with driving recklessly, never licensed, mid-range drink driving and resisting an officer.

For these offences he was also placed on a two-year good behaviour bond, and disqualified from driving for three years.