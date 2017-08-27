South Grafton prevail in nail-biting finish

CLOSE UP: South Grafton Rebel captain Grant Stevens goes head- to- head with a Coffs Harbour Comet at the grand final qualifier.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels will have a chance to defend their Group 2 title after defeating the Coffs Harbour Comets 31-30 at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The win sets up another local derby in the final game of the season, with the Rebels taking on the Grafton Ghosts this Sunday.

The Rebels drew first blood of the match when winger Kieron Johnson-Heron dived on a loose ball from a deft grubber kick just in the field of play. The conversion was succesful from Kayan Davis to take the lead to 6-0.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Comets hit back through centre Alex Wilson, who busted through a number of tackles to score, and halfback Nathan Curry kicked the goal to level the scores with 23 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Rebels hit the lead again 17 out from the half-time break. After a glut of possession on the Comets line Austin Cooper attracted four defenders out wide, before hooker Rhys Walters found an unmarked Johnson-Heron who scored untouched. Davis added the two points to take the Rebels' lead to six.

The deficit was reduced after poor discipline gave the Comets three penalties in a row and attacking field position. A deft pass from Comets hooker Chad Isles put Josh Boyd through a gap close to the line, and the conversion from Curry locked the scores at 12-all at half time.

The Comets opened the scoring in the opening minutes of the second half with Matt Cheeseman barreling over the line at close range. With the conversion kicked by Curry the Comets had the lead for the first time in the match.

It wasn't long before the Rebels found space out wide for Anthony Skinner to cross for his first try of the afternoon, and Davis's conversion locked the scores again at 18-all.

The Rebels were in again a few minutes later after the Comets let a towering Davis bomb find the ground, bouncing high and into the arms of Karl Woodley to score next to the posts. With the conversion succesful the Rebels hit the lead again with 23 minutes to go.

A magic flick pass from Comets five-eighth Simon Brittain-Snowden to Curry found space for back-rower Ryan Gilkinson wide who barrelled over the line to score. The goal from Curry locked the scores again at 24-all.

The Comets hit the lead again after centre Brogan Melrose gathered a Curry grubber close to the line and spun through a tackle to score. Curry added another two points to extend the lead to 30-24.

With the clock winding down it took Rebels captain Grant Stevens to power his way over the line to give his side another try, and with the kick succesful from Davis the scores were again even.

With seven minutes remaining on the clock Davis snapped a pressure field goal to take a one point lead into the dying stages of the match.