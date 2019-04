Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

ON THE last day of the school term, the South Grafton Public School infants put their best hat forward and showed off their beautiful Easter bonnets.

From cute paper hats to extravagant creations, take a look at some of the 40-plus photos of South's parade.