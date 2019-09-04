South Grafton ready for DEX Shield fight

LEARNING CURVE: South Grafton's under-14 boys will be looking to get one over Maclean High School tonight.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton High School have long been fierce competitors in the Daily Examiner Shield but tonight they'll field a number of fresh faces.

South Grafton fell just short of the mark, going down to Maclean High School by just six points in last year's final but coach Matt McKee expects a new challenge this year.

"We're not as strong as we normally are,” McKee said.

"We're a little light on numbers with a couple of injuries to some key players so it should be an interesting game against McAuley College in the open boys.”

After eight key players departed from last year's squad, McKee is dealing with a hugely different unit.

"We lost a bunch of guys who were all pretty big lads so this year we're a lot smaller than last year,” he said.

"Generally we've been the biggest team out there but there's been a change of plan this year. We'll have to take a different approach with a smaller group that are more agile.”

"With junior rugby league finals being so close there should be plenty of players pretty fit.

"There'll be few non-footballers to make up the numbers, we don't have the same depth we've had the last 10-15 years.”

South Grafton's under-14 side will be wrestling with a similar burden to the open boys, with a number of absentees.

"There'll be a couple of players missing out while they're away at athletics,” McKee said.

Things look more promising for the girls' league tag team but they'll have a fight on their hands against last year's finalists Maclean and McAuley.

"The girls are looking all right, they're definitely lacking some age there but we've got a pretty talented bunch,” McKee said.

He said Maclean would be the team to beat after a clean sweep in last year's competition but he was disappointed there would be fewer teams this year.

"We'll probably all be trying to beat Maclean this time. It's disappointing that Grafton High haven't put a side in and that Woolgoolga also withdrew. I think they probably would have given everyone a good run,” he said.

South Grafton under-14s play Grafton High School, while the girls' league tag and open boys face McAuley Catholic College.

"It'll be more of a look-and-see this week, we've got some good players so we'll just wait and see what we get out on the paddock,” McKee said.

"It should be an even match with McAuley this year, we usually beat them but they're looking a lot better this year. We should put on a show.”

GAME DAY: South Grafton's under-14s will play Grafton High School at 3.45pm before the girls' league tag and open boys play McAuley College at 6.10pm and 7pm at McKittrick Park.