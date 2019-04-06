South Grafton Rebels league tag girls out to defend title

CELEBRATING: The Rebels after their Group 2 league tag grand final win over Sawtell Panthers.

CELEBRATING: The Rebels after their Group 2 league tag grand final win over Sawtell Panthers. Matthew Elkerton

LEAGUE TAG: After taking out their first Group 2 premiership last season, the South Grafton Rebels ladies' league tag will be keen to go back-to-back in season 2019.

Last season was a memorable year for the team, as they lost only one game on their way to the grand final, avenging their 2017 grand final loss with a 8-4 win over Sawtell.

The win also saw them take out the Clarence Valley Sports Awards team of the year.

The side will benefit from the return of representative players Mishika Randall, Shellie Long and Karri Williams, who have helped take the Women's North Coast Bulldogs side to the CRL Championships.