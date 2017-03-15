FLOOD WATCH: Yamba drenched, students given early mark

Localised flooding in residential properties of Gulmarrad in the Lower Clarence region on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017.

UPDATE, 1PM: YAMBA has been drenched in this morning's heavy rain, receiving close to 100mm of rain in the past three hours.

From 9am to 12.40pm today, a total of 94mm was recorded according to Weatherzone. This is in addition to the 20.6mm which fell in the 24 hours up to 9am this morning.

Despite this, all roads in the Lower River are currently open to the public.

In South Grafton, Spring St has been re-opened, however motorists are advised not to enter if there is water over the road.

Tyson St, South Grafton is currently closed due to water on the road.

In the event of flooding, The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

Localised flooding in residential properties of Gulmarrad in the Lower Clarence region on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017. Renae Smidt

UPDATE, 12PM: PARENTS of students at St James Primary School in Yamba have been given the option to collect their children early due to potential flooding on Carrs Drive.

Director of catholic schools for the Lismore Diocese David Condon said the move was simply a precaution.

"It's just a duty of care and the school is exercising that by letting parents know they can pick up their kids early if need be," he said.

"The school is open and the kids are being looked after."

In just two and a half hours, from 9-11.30am this morning, 78.4mm of rain was recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology at Yamba.

Traffic is blocked after flash flooding under the viaduct in Spring St, South Grafton on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017. Clair Morton

UPDATE, 10.45AM: A MOTHER and daughter have been lucky to escape injury after their car got stuck in rising floodwaters on Spring St this morning.

State Emergency Service personnel were called to reports of people, including a child, stuck in rising waters about 9.30am, but arrived to find the dangerous situation was over.

According to an SES spokeswoman, police and ambulance were already on scene and the vehicle was being loaded onto a tow truck

"Thankfully no one was injured," she said.

EARLIER: FLASH flooding in South Grafton's notorious Spring St has resulted in a flood rescue this morning.

The vehicle has been cleared, but the road is currently closed.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route until further notice.

More to come.