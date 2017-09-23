South Grafton school event turns clock back 150 years

Bonnie Towers, Shyanne Martin, Logan Pitkin, Benjamin Egan and Kaleb Mahy show some old school poise in dressing-up as part of preparation for South Grafton public School's sesquicentenary celebrations.

THE smiling faces preserved in countless photographs make up just part of the 150-year history of South Grafton Public School, and if you know any of them, or are in any of them, the school would love to see you next month.

The school will celebrate its sesquicentenary on October 21, and principal Peter Hickey said he was often amazed at the stories he heard from former teachers and students.

"I had a gentleman introduce himself to me who was in the 1951 kindergarten class, and he was telling me how the driveway of the infants campus used to be the athletics track, and other interesting things about the school,” he said.

A picture of the 1969 kindergarten class at South Grafton Public (below) An old classroom photo from the school.

"We'd love to have people from far and away, people who had been here, old teachers and other members of the community to enjoy the celebration and a wonderful weekend.”

With a committee at the school working on the celebration for the past six months, Mr Hickey said there was a full program of events planned for the day.

"There's going to be creative performances, morning teas, the library will be open with photos and memorabilia, tours of both the primary and infants classroom and a barbecue lunch,” he said.

Mr Hickey said many long-serving members of the school community had been at the forefront of the organisation, and had developed the event with a strong idea of the history and connections of the school including P&C president Kelly Vickers, former teacher Judy Preston and 20-year serving current teacher Janelle Buckley.

"And Janelle's mother used to be the kindergarten teacher here, so her family has a long history with the school.”

The students haven't missed out on the action, with the senior students dressing up and playing old-style games as part of a rewards day on Thursday, and the infants visiting the Alumy Creek school in period dress yesterday. For more information, contact the school after the holiday break, or visit their Facebook page.