South Grafton snatch last-minute win over Sawtell

BIG PLAY: South Grafton Rebels five-eighth Allan McKenzie nailed a field goal with seconds left on the clock to see his side home 19-18 over the Sawtell Panthers. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: A clutch field goal with 10 seconds left on the clock from South Grafton Rebels five-eighth Allan McKenzie helped see his side to a 19-18 win over the Sawtell Panthers and extend the team's winning streak to three games.

It was a closely fought game between the Rebels and Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Sawtell.

With two minutes left in the game the Panthers scored to level the scores at 18-18.

A mistake from the kick-off put the Rebels on the front foot before McKenzie stepped up to the plate to nail the field goal attempt.

Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns said he was proud of his team's efforts to take out the win.

"I was really happy with the boys because they deserved to win that game, it was probably the best they played all year,” he said.

"Their combinations are starting to click, and I think we were definitely the better side on the day.

"We dropped the ball at the wrong time a few times to give Sawtell back possession and if wasn't for that we could have won by more.”

Youngjohns said the win helped to reinforce his mantra this season that sticking to the structures they worked on during the week would pay dividends on game day.

"It's pleasing we're not biting into any of the little things, we're just playing footy and we have been getting rewarded for that,” Youngjohns said.

"I've been telling the team that rewards come from hard work and doing the little things right, and that's what we've been doing.”

The Rebels now turn their attention to hosting cross-river rivals for the first local derby clash against the Grafton Ghosts this weekend at McKittrick Park on Sunday afternoon.