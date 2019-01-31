Menu
Grafton police have charged a 16-year-old South Grafton woman allegedly in connection with a violent break and enter.
Crime

South Grafton teen arrested for break and enter

Kathryn Lewis
by
31st Jan 2019 12:18 PM
GRAFTON Police have arrested a South Grafton teenager allegedly in connection with a violent break and enter in South Grafton two weeks ago.

The 16-year-old was charged on Tuesday with aggravated break, enter and steal using violence and appeared at Tweed Heads Court today via audio visual link.

Coffs-Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said fingerprints found at the scene of the crime was the breakthrough that led to the arrest.

Chief Insp Reid said she was unsure if the young woman had been granted bail.

The woman remains in custody at Grafton police station.

Grafton police are continuing inquiries into a male suspect also involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

