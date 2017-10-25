30°
News

South Grafton warrant uncovers drugs, steroids and a pistol

Clair Morton
by

POLICE have allegedly seized marijuana, crystal methylamphetamine, steroids, cash and a pistol from a South Grafton house.

Officers attached to the Target Action Group executed a search warrant on the property in Fitzgerald St, South Grafton about 1.30pm yesterday.

The drugs are alleged to have a potential street value of more than $7000.

The occupant, a 25-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to Grafton Police Station.

He was subsequently charged with supplying a prohibited drugs, possession of a prohibited drug, possession of a restricted substance, possession of a unregistered pistol, not keep firearm safe, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The 25-year-old has been bail refused by police to Maclean Local Court today.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said the search warrant was the result of strong investigative work by our TAG officers, and taking these dangerous drugs, and a pistol, off the streets is a pleasing outcome.

"This is further evidence of the strong link that drugs, particularly cannabis has with crime and violence," he said.

"We know that cannabis and drugs drive crime, and here again we have cannabis linked as the accomplice with ice and a firearm.

"The command's officers remain focused on targeting drugs to continue the great work we have been able to achieve in reducing crime."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Welcome to Country and what it means

Welcome to Country and what it means

Have you ever been to an event where an Aboriginal person has stood up and welcomed everyone to country and you weren't really sure what it meant?

Court finds Happy Paws owner failed suffering cats

Three cats had to be euthanised as a result of their ailments.

RSPCA raid leads to court ruling on cats

Clarence Valley Petrol and Weather

Where will you fill up the car today?

Grab the weather forecast and where to get the cheapest petrol today

Nervous behaviour leads to drug charge

The Jackadgery man's nervous demeanour tipped off police

Jackadgery man's nervous demeanour tips off police

Local Partners