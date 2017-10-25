South Grafton warrant uncovers drugs, steroids and a pistol

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

POLICE have allegedly seized marijuana, crystal methylamphetamine, steroids, cash and a pistol from a South Grafton house.

Officers attached to the Target Action Group executed a search warrant on the property in Fitzgerald St, South Grafton about 1.30pm yesterday.

The drugs are alleged to have a potential street value of more than $7000.

The occupant, a 25-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to Grafton Police Station.

He was subsequently charged with supplying a prohibited drugs, possession of a prohibited drug, possession of a restricted substance, possession of a unregistered pistol, not keep firearm safe, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The 25-year-old has been bail refused by police to Maclean Local Court today.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said the search warrant was the result of strong investigative work by our TAG officers, and taking these dangerous drugs, and a pistol, off the streets is a pleasing outcome.

"This is further evidence of the strong link that drugs, particularly cannabis has with crime and violence," he said.

"We know that cannabis and drugs drive crime, and here again we have cannabis linked as the accomplice with ice and a firearm.

"The command's officers remain focused on targeting drugs to continue the great work we have been able to achieve in reducing crime."