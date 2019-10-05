South Grafton's champion of inland diversion

ONE only has to scratch the surface on the early incarnation of inland diversion before coming across one name, many times.

J. W. Campbell was a long-serving engineer and surveyor who worked on projects for Grafton City and South Grafton councils and became one of the strongest proponents of inland water diversion from the Clarence River.

He first became interested in the scheme in 1967 when a Government minister asked whether diversion could be option after flooding occurred in June.

One year later when the federal government had examined a variety of water projects Mr Campbell was given the opportunity to outline his case for diversion across three editions of The Daily Examiner.

His bold plans for a series of tunnels, viaducts and pumping stations hinged on the idea that water flowing out to sea was "surplus water", something which has been repeated by proponents of similar schemes today.

"Australia is the driest continent in the world and yet every day we see the enormous outpour of the Clarence waters into the sea at Yamba."

This idea has since been hotly contested as scientists have come to understand the fragile ecosystems that exists in coastal estuaries and the way industries like prawning rely on the movement of water.

His key criticism against the Government favouring "development of dams on inland rivers rather than the diversion westwards of the Clarence waters" was that it was short term thinking assisting only the present day irrigators.

"I feel the Government should encourage people to develop the land by making provision for long term planning and decentralisation."

Mr Campbell was also concerned with the arguments of some that compared the capital costs attributed to the diversion scheme with those of inland dams and in some way predicted the current day situation.

"I respectfully disagree with this line of economics, and prefer a national over-all benefit cost, having regard to the enormous stock and produce loss," he said.

"The inland dams, I understand, have not been filled since their completion due to a lack of rainfall and insufficient catchment area."

Just three years later J. W. Campbell was being talked about in parliament when the 1971 Labor MP for Darling, John Fitzpatrick spoke of the challenges ahead for water use and development as regional towns grew.

"Water has been largely taken for granted and instead of harnessing and directing the waters of our great rivers and streams, in many ways we cases we have destroyed and polluted them," he said.

"Surely there is enough evidence before us to convince even the dullest that we are making no progress in harnessing, controlling and conserving our water resources.

"It is very evident that in years to come, every means will have to be employed to ensure that no drop of water is wasted and that the bulk of the water used for domestic and industrial purposes is captured, treated and used again."