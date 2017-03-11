South High a Gonski success story

Year 11 Smile program mentors Emily O'Neill (left) and Kaytlyn Perdicaro (right) with year 7 students James Cotten and Zlata Vorontsova at South Grafton High.

GONSKI funding has turned around the performance of students and staff at South Grafton High School over the past three years, so the prospect of losing it next year has dismayed the school.

A member of the school's Promotions Committee, teacher and parent Nicole Lancaster, said the funding, based on the guidelines of the Gonski Review of school funding, began in 2014 and has enabled the school to turn around several key indicators of school performance.

South Grafton High School was assessed under Gonski terms as being in a low socio-economic area and received funding to redress this.

The school's HSC performance in 2016, with 17 band six results, was the headline for a story of all-round improvements.

"One in 10 year 12 students achieved results in the top two bands of the 2016 HSC,” she said.

RIGHT MOVES: South Grafton High School children enjoy a chess club at lunchtimes. Adam Hourigan Photography

Mrs Lancaster said underneath this HSC result was a mass of data which showed the school had turned the corner in other areas as well.

"Gonski funding has been used for a range of tailored support programs,” she said.

"They include employing specialist literacy consultants to help students with writing skills, a program that takes South Grafton students onto a university campus for workshops and 'university taster days' in both Ballina and Brisbane.

"The school has developed a foundation skills work-offline class for kids at risk in years 9, 10 and 11,” she said.

"They have employed a transition adviser to co-ordinate that program and individual vocational education and training or work experience pathways.

"As a result, South Grafton High has improved attendance by indigenous students from 70 to 76 per cent and from 80 to 84 per cent for the whole school.”

Despite success at almost every turn the future of Gonski funding is in limbo.

Travis Gardner-O'Connor with Jenene Heath during a mulit-lit class. Adam Hourigan

From the outset there has been dispute about the time frame of the funding, with the Gonski panel stipulating six years of funding to bring all schools to a minimum national resource standard, but the Federal Government has only committed to four.

"The collateral damage of this largely ideological fight is the lifelong potential of our most vulnerable children and the ability of our income-segregated education system to give them the support and the opportunity they need,” Mrs Lancaster said.