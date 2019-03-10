South High pulls out of Shield decider

Taylah Anderson batting for McAuley Catholic College against Grafton High in round two of the 2018/19 Open Girls Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket competition at McKittrick Park on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

DEX SHIELD: South Grafton High School's girls cricket side has been forced to pull the pin on its challenge for the revived The Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s title.

South High, who won through to the final against arch-rivals Grafton High, have had to pull out of the decider with more than three-quarters of the team away for a school leadership camp.

It was a tough decision to make for teacher Matt McKee, after all options of moving the fixture had been exhausted.

"It is a real shame because the girls have absolutely loved playing in the tournament, and they were so excited when they got in to the final,” McKee said.

"But unfortunately there is nothing we can do about the scheduling conflict.”

McAuley Catholic College will take their place in the finals, making the night a double-header between Grafton High and McAuley after the open boys final had already been decided between the two.

McAuley's Open Boys went through the month-long tournament undefeated and will look to ensure they keep that momentum going into the final, while Grafton High will be out for revenge.

The grand finals will be held at McKittrick Park on Tuesday night with the Open Girls at 4.30pm, followed by the Open Boys at 6.30pm.

There will be a full canteen operating on the night and both schools want to see as many supporters in the crowd as possible.