Science students 'wheely keen' to beat competition

FOR 10 Year 5 students from South Grafton Public School, combining their love for science, technology and problem-solving early next week will be "wheely" easy.

The students will travel to Sydney to compete in the First Lego League where they will build, program and compete with a robot while tackling a modern science problem and developing a way to solve it.

The teacher attending with the students, Ainsley Pope, said the students would learn about robotics, presentation and working as a team.

IN A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN: South Grafton Public School "Wheely Clean" Lego league team get together to show off their Hydrodynamics and Lego Robotics project they will take to Sydney. Adam Hourigan

For the presentation component, the students have designed a water filter based on filtration in developing countries, and have produced a five-minute presentation on the project, also showing a way to transport the water on wheels, making it the "wheely clean" way for people to get water.

The students will have to work as a team on the day to win the competition.

This is their third year attending and last year the team won the second component under the subject of Animal Allies, where they demonstrated how humans could improve their relationship with magpies.

First Lego League is made up of students aged 9 to 16 from 35 Australian schools.

"For 10 Year 4 students to win against that many kids is impressive," Ms Pope said.