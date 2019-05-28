South pool proposal 'closure by stealth' say users

USERS of a popular South Grafton pool and gym complex have accused the Clarence Valley Council of seeking to close it "by stealth”.

A report to today's council meeting recommends council begin calls for expressions of interest for sale or long-term lease of Grafton Lifestyle Centre, even though a current lease is in force until January 31, 2022, with an extension in place until June 30, 2022.

In an email to councillors and the media, pool user Vicki St Lawrence, calls on the public to mobilise against the proposal.

"Users of the pool and gymnasium are mobilising to fight this opaque rather than transparent closure by stealth decision,” she said

Ms St Lawrence said the complex, which includes a 25-metres heated pool, a hydrotherapy pool and a gymnasium, was well used.

She said the gym had 300 active members, plus about 200 people enrolled in weekly fitness classes.

She noted a gymnastics class also had more than 100 school aged children enrolled.

Ms St Lawrence questioned the proposal on a number of fronts.

"The Draft Operational Plan 2019/2020 indicates the Aquatic Facilities Strategic Plan will be reviewed by June 2020, so why is the EOI for sale or long-term lease being put to council now?” she said.

"Is this early EOI an attempt to save money for Fit for the Future by closing the facility before the Aquatic Plan is reviewed so there is no option but to focus on the Grafton Pool?” Ms St Lawrence said.

She asked if funding had been sourced to build the regional aquatic centre proposed for the site of the Grafton Olympic pool complex.

"What will the current hundreds of users and 23 staff members do if there is not a successful EOI received and a recommendation from council officers is put to councillors to close the facility?” she said.

"Please vote against the officer's recommendation to undertake the EOI at this stage.

"Please delay any action about the future of the South Grafton Lifestyle Centre until after the review of the Aquatic Facilities Strategic Plan due for 2019/2020.”

At last week's corporate governance and works committee meeting, which voted unanimously to recommend the proposal, Cr Richie Williamson questioned council staff about how the proposal could work with a lessee in place until 2022.

Council director works and civil Troy Anderson said there were a number of options, including council selling the property with the lessee in place, or paying out the contractor.

Cr Andrew Baker indicated he would move an amendment at today's meeting to tighten up the time frame for the expressions of interest.

In a 2017 report to council it was estimated a strategy of selling or long-term lease of the pool would save the council $389,094 over two years from 2018-19.

The council said it has met with the current contract managers, Soyuvu Pty Ltd, which has expressed no interest in a long-term lease or purchase of the facility.