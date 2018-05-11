South Services gunning for the region's top gong

South Serrvices Gunners Under-11 Tornadoes in action against Majos FC. The Gunners have been named Club of the Month.

FOOTBALL: The hard work has paid off for the committee at the South Services Gunners football club, after it was named Newcastle Permanent Club of the Month for April.

Northern NSW Football community football manager Peter Haynes said the club was selected for the award due to its significant contribution to the local community through running fundraisers, making sure their football club is affordable and accessible.

"Not only does the club make it affordable and accessible, they also welcome and facilitate players with any type of disability,” he said.

"The club goes above and beyond with their players. In the past a Special Olympics program has been organised for kids with a disability to help keep them active as well as have fun.

"We applaud the efforts of South Services Gunners committee, coaches and players which demonstrate that community is integral to the club's ethos.”

The club will receive a $250 First Touch Football Supplies gift voucher thanks to Newcastle Permanent that will allow the club to purchase new equipment to continue its efforts in growing the game.

Newcastle Permanent branch lending manager Erica Farag said she was pleased a local North Coast club had been rewarded for its efforts.

"Newcastle Permanent is committed to supporting great community initiatives and the Club of the Month Award provides us with the opportunity to recognise and reward clubs for the valuable contributions they make to their local area, both on and off the field.”