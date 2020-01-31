South Services hoping to shake poor run of form in 2020

Star batsman Dylan Cleaver has been out of sorts for South Services in recent weeks.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :After sitting of top of the competition ladder for the first eight rounds of the season, South Services suffered a third straight defeat last weekend to fall to third place.

With just four rounds remaining before finals, Services are at risk of slipping to fourth place and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at the Ulmarra Showground tomorrow.

Leading the line with a number of top knocks earlier in the season, Dylan Cleaver has been uncharacteristically quiet for Services, failing to get more than 20 runs in his last four matches and they have struggled for consistency across the rest of their batting line-up.

While Tuc-Cop PLE have little chance at a finals spot, Services would be a good start in a resurgent run towards fourth place and experienced batsman Derek Woods, who scored 59 against Tuc-Cop GI Hotel in his last game could be key in taking the challenge to their out of sorts opposition.

As the GDSC Premier League heats up, this could be an enthralling encounter that could out South back on track or give Tuc-Cop PLE the push they need at this stage of the season.

Two sides on the up will meet at Lower Fisher Turf, as Tuc-Cop GI Hotel and Westlawn East look to make a push for a top finals spot.

Westlawn East will be confident after downing Services but it will take a lot to beat Tuc-Cop GI Hotel in their current form.

In the final clash of the round, Brothers could heap the pressure on a struggling Coutts Crossing outfit at JJ Lawrence Fields.

GAME DAY: Westlawn east face Tuc-Cop GI at Lower Fisher Park, Coutts Crossing take on Brothers at JJ Lawrence Fields and Tuc-Cop PLE welcome South Services at Ulmarra Showground from 1pm tomorrow.