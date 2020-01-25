South Services look to bounce back against Easts/Westlawn

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: After a humbling defeat at the hands of Brothers Clocktower two weeks ago, which saw them give up the top spot on the GDSC Premier League table, South Services will be looking to earn their way back into the winners circle this weekend.

Their task won’t be easy though, with the side taking on fourth-placed Easts/Westlawn at JJ Lawrence Fields this afternoon.

Momentum will be on side of Easts/Westlawn side, after they won their last match in convincing fashion, taking care of last-place Coutts Crossing in a 151-run victory.

While Coutts Crossing fielded an understrength side in their round nine clash, Easts/Westlawn were dominant, with top order batters Pat Vidler (28), Shannon Connor (26), Sam John (24) and Jackson Grieve (31) all earning a start, before bowlers Matt Lobsey (3 for 0 off 3) and Westlawn/East captain Nathen Blanch (3 for 16 off 8) set to work dismissing Coutts Crossing for just 45 off 21.3 overs.

In contrast, Souths Services struggled with the bat in their last clash against Brothers Clocktower two weeks ago, with no batter reaching double figures in their innings, as they struggled to reach a total of just 29 off 19.2 overs chasing 135 for victory.

Winning the toss and batting first, South Services will be buoyed by the bowling efforts of Adrian Boyd (3 for 26 off 8) and William Wynn (3 for 28 off 8) and will hope they can find similar form today.

However in a rain-affected match the side failed to make the most with the bat, and they will need more runs to make an impact against their opponents in their round 11 clash this weekend.

The loss was the second in a row for South Services, and with rain washing out last week’s matches they lost the opportunity to snap their losing streak against Coutts Crossing.

With rain forecast to hang around for this morning and afternoon, both sides will be hoping to see clear skies for the chance to take to the middle and find a win.

GAME DAY: South Services host Easts/Westlawn at JJ Lawrence Turf from 1pm.