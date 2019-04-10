South Services Spinner picks up DEX gong

CRICKET: Brad Scott's rise through the ranks in 2018/19 was rewarded by being named The Daily Examiner Rookie of the Year at the Clarence River Cricket Association Presentation Night.

The South Services off-spinner had a great year with the ball, taking 22 wickets at an average of 19.18 in GDSC Premier League and 10 wickets at 11.70 in Cleavers Night Cricket.

GDSC Easts all-rounder Shannon Connor took the major gong at the end-of-season awards, being named First Grade Player of the Year. Connor took 49 wickets at 15.14 and scored 376 runs at 31.33 in Premier League

Tucabia-Copmanhurst Cricket Club was crowned club champions after taking out the first and third grade grand finals.

Brothers Cricket Club did well on the night, with a number of players picking up key awards.

Night Cricketer of the Year went to Jake Kroehnert who scored 137 runs and took five wickets in the short format.

The Neil and Ruth Payne Award, for encouragement of a junior in senior cricket, went to Ethan Lucas and Third Grade Player of the Year went to Nick Harris.