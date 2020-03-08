South step up as Tuc-Cop take top in thrilling final round

Tuc-Cop get around Taine Riley after taking a wicket during a final round Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers Clocktower at Ulmarra Showground.

Tuc-Cop get around Taine Riley after taking a wicket during a final round Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers Clocktower at Ulmarra Showground.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :After another epic season of Clarence River cricket, the race for the minor premiership came down to the final round.

Three teams were vying for the crown, with Brothers Clocktower, South Services and Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel all in contention but there could be only one team standing tall at the top after Saturday’s games and that was defending premiers Tuc-Cop.

Taine Riley bowls during a final round Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers Clocktower at Ulmarra Showground.

Clarence River Cricket Association president Tim Kinnane said, despite the disruptions, it had been one of the most memorable seasons he had ever seen.

“It’s the closest competition I’ve been involved with,” Kinnane said.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen three teams fighting for the top spot in the last round. The teams to play finals were decided but none of the top three were cemented in their places.”

Along with the Premier League competition, third grade also went down to the last round with three teams hunting the minor premiership.

“You just don’t see that. It’s great for Clarence River Cricket,” Kinnane said.

Jamie Firth at the crease during a final round Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers Clocktower at Ulmarra Showground.

Tuc-Cop GI edged last year’s minor premiers Brothers in their final encounter, while South capitalised on Brothers’ misfortune to move into second.

Kinnane was not surprised to see Tuc-Cop up the top.

“They’ve always been very dominant after Christmas. They always play their best at the end of the season,” he said.

“It’s definitely not a surprise to see them there. South and Brothers led for a while but Tuc-Cop came through at the end.”

Rounding out the top four is joint venture side Westlawn East and Kinnane was pleased to see the two combine to good effect.

“It was nice to see the new side come together to book a spot in the finals. They took a bit to find their way but they’ve been solid from then on.”

Dylan Cleaver serves one up during the final round CRCA cricket GDSC Premier League clash between Coutts Crossing and South Services at Lower Fisher Park.

Tuc-Cop GI will take on South Services for the first crack at a grand final spot, while Brothers will face Westlawn East, the only side they are yet to beat this season. Venues are yet to be confirmed for this weekend, with Tuc-Cop GI and Brothers getting to pick their preferred battlegrounds but no matter the outcome, Kinnane said there should be plenty of surprises in store over the coming weeks.

“Whoever wins, it’ll be a surprise. I just hope with the rain we’ve got coming, we can get games in without too much trouble,” he said.

Kinnane hopes to see similar crowds to Friday’s night cricket decider.

“The crowd really turned up for what was a big game,” he said.

“McKittrick is going to be well set up this year so make sure you get out and enjoy some great cricket to come.”