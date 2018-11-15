South students spectacular time in spotlight

Some of South Grafton's High School school spectacular performers strike a pose on their home stage before they head to Sydney.

Some of South Grafton's High School school spectacular performers strike a pose on their home stage before they head to Sydney. Adam Hourigan

THEY may be standing on South Grafton High's wooden stage now, but for 20 students from the school they'll soon be on the biggest stage of all.

They will form part of the dance ensembles at what is billed as the largest amateur variety act in the world, The School Spectacular to be held at Qudos Bank Arena.

They will stand alongside more than 5000 other performers to perform four shows next Friday and Saturday, and for teacher Sarah Dewberry, she said it's something that will be one of the highlights of their life.

"They're so excited. The ones who have done it before tell all the new kids it's one of the best experiences they'll ever have,” she said.

South Grafton High School is sending 20 performers to the School Spectacular this year. Adam Hourigan

Eight of the students will perform as part of the Aboriginal Dance Ensemble, with two students, Travis Gardiner-O'Connor and Jamal Laurie featured performers who have been rehearsing as part of the state ensemble.

"They will be featured within the main dance,” Ms Dewberry said.

"They've already done three trips to Sydney for week-long rehearsals.”

The other 12 students will be part of the combined dance ensemble, with 300 people chosen from the Central Coast north to the Queensland border.

"We auditioned at the start of the year, and this is the first year we've had people chosen in the combined ensemble since 2013,” she said.

"We've had a lot of excellent dancers join year seven from the local stdios and from a strong dance group at South Grafton Public School.”

Grafton High School also have students in the Aboriginal dance group, and singer Georgia Cummins will be a featured performer.

The students will travel to Sydney by train this week for days of rehearsals before the big shows, and Ms Dewberry, who gets to join the students in a mass finale in the arena, said the experience was surreal for them all.

"It really is spectacular,” she said.