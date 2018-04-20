South Sydney secures teen as rivals circle

Teenager Adam Doueihi has shown enough in four outings for the Raibbitohs to pounce.

DAN HIMBRECHTS

SOUTH Sydney has fought off intense competition from rival NRL clubs to secure teenage half Adam Doueihi on a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Doueihi, 19, made his NRL debut against the Panthers in round two as a fill-in for the injured Adam Reynolds and showed enough in four outings to warrant a new deal before other clubs could make a play for him.

A representative of Lebanon in five Tests in last year's Rugby League World Cup, Doueihi said he never considered leaving Redfern and was delighted to have his future secured.

"I love playing for this club and with this bunch of boys. I told my manager I didn't want to play anywhere else and he got a deal done with the club, which is fantastic,” he said.

"The Rabbitohs have given me my shot in first grade. I enjoy playing under Seibs (head coach Anthony Seibold) and I have a ton of respect for him.

"I'm learning every day off the coaching staff and the senior players here and I love playing with the younger guys in the squad too.

"I was a Souths fan when I was younger and playing in the NRL has always been a dream of mine, so to do so in the red and green jersey is a dream come true.”

"Now my future is sorted it's my job to concentrate on my footy and to do my job for the team each and every week.”

Seibold was just as excited to have Doueihi commit long term to the club.

"I see Adam as a player with immense potential and as a key player for our squad,” Seibold said.

"We've seen great improvement and development in him since his return in the pre-season, and a lot of that comes down to his willingness to learn and his coachability.

"He has worked hard physically to get himself to a level to play in the NRL which is a credit to him as well and shows his desire to play at the top level.

"We see him as a key player for us now and into the future due to his ability as a half as well as his versatility.”

- Tony Webeck