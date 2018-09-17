Tom breaks silence over besieged Sam Burgess

It has been a strange week for Sam Burgess. (Brett Costello)

It has been a strange week for Sam Burgess. (Brett Costello)

RABBITOHS star Tom Burgess has leapt to the defence of his under-fire brother Sam, saying he was coping with the furore of his sexting probe by just getting "on with the job".

Speaking after South Sydney's one-point victory ended the Dragons' season on Saturday night, Tom revealed his brother had shown a stiff upper lip to put the drama to one side and concentrate on helping his team reach a showdown with the Roosters for a grand final spot. The win came after it was revealed by The Daily Telegraph that Sam Burgess's verified social media accounts were used in video chats that sparked a young woman's complaints about lewd behaviour.

Souths Sam Burgess with his brothers Tom and George after victory against St George-Illawarra on Saturday. Picture: Brett Costello

Tom said: "(Sam) is all right and got on with the job. We're professional, so we just had to stick to what we know. That's all we do, we come in, train and then turn up to the game.

"I don't really want to talk about it, if I'm honest.

"There's a lot of media in our sport and you have to expect it."

The Daily Telegraph exclusively published screenshots taken of the married England international's Facebook Messenger account during the video exchanges with a 23-year-old woman showing a naked man baring his genitalia from the torso down and another man with his pants down flashing his backside.

Tom and George Burgess … Tom has spoken out to defend his big brother Sam. Picture: Instagram

The men's faces cannot be seen. South Sydney has refused to confirm the identities of the naked players.

The Rabbitohs' chief executive Blake Solly said he had held "constructive and helpful" discussions with the woman, who first contacted Souths four months ago, saying she felt violated and disgusted by the online encounter.

Sam Burgess with wife Phoebe and daughter. Picture: Instagram

Burgess's heavily pregnant wife P hoebe was a no-show for her scheduled appearance at Randwick Racecourse on Saturday. The former journalist and mum-of-one was expected to attend Colgate Optic White Stakes Day in her role as a Colgate ambassador but opted out. She also failed to make an appearance at ANZ Stadium on Saturday. There is now a question mark over whether the couple will attend the Dally M Awards, amid the belief Phoebe has cancelled her red-carpet dress for the September 26 event.

Fans have flocked to social media with messages of support, with one saying: "Stay strong beautiful lady".