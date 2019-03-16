Menu
Cody Walker has been branded "disrespectful" over his scuffle with the Sydney Roosters. Picture: Getty
Rugby League

‘Disrespectful’ Walker slammed over scuffle with Cronk

by Michael Carayannis
16th Mar 2019 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CODY Walker has been labelled "disrespectful" by former South Sydney player Luke Keary.

Walker became entangled with Cooper Cronk during the Rabbitohs' 26-16 win over the Roosters on Friday night.

Keary left little doubt what he thought of his opposite five-eighth which lights the fuse for another a fiery rematch between the two already bitter rivals when they play each other again in the final round of the regular season.

"It was that incident at the end when one bloke wants to carry on and be a bit disrespectful," Keary said.

"Everyone who plays the game knows that's how he plays it. It's fine if he wants to go around doing that, it will come back to him.

"Everything that happens on the field stays on the field. It is what it is. Some people play the game like that."

 

The fight escalates as Walker scuffles with Roosters star Luke Keary. Picture: AAP
