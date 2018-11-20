Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOURISM OPERATORS: The Southern Great Barrier Reef region tourist operators won gold, silver and bronze at the Queensland Tourism Awards.
TOURISM OPERATORS: The Southern Great Barrier Reef region tourist operators won gold, silver and bronze at the Queensland Tourism Awards. Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort
News

Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

Glen Porteous
by
20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM

GLADSTONE, Rockhampton and Bundaberg tourist operators scooped gold, silver and bronze placings at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef region incorporates the trio of towns that collected four gold, three silver and three bronze between them.

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said the recognition through these awards and nominations was a great indicator of success.

"You have to remember for these tourism awards, local businesses are up against some of the state's best and to come away with any recognition is a win itself," Mr Branthwaite said.

"Win or not, these operators will use the award nights as a promotion tool and to network with other businesses."

The annual awards celebrate the dedicated individuals and successful operators of the state's $25billion tourism industry.

"The operators who got nominated for awards from Mon Repos, 1770 Reef Tours, East Shores, Feast on East and up to Capricornia Caves and the Keppel Island group should all be proud."

More Stories

gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited great barrier reef tourism queensland tourism awards southern great barrier reef
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    premium_icon SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    Business The response has been so swift that they have often run out of fuel, even after deliveries that day

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:17 AM
    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    News Check out this Jacaranda video

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    Opinion How did Valley residents take the news? Not too well it seems

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Council News Turners Beach to get some TLC before holidays

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:58 AM

    Local Partners