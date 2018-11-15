SOUTHERN RAID: Knight Templar launches assault on Port track

RACING: Grafton galloper Knight Templar's previous trip to Port Macquarie back in June didn't work out as planned, but trainer Jason Reilly thinks the eight-year-old is primed to make amends when he returns to the track for today's Schweppes Hcp (1200m).

Knight Templar was allotted the 61kg topweight in the sprint, but Reilly has booked claiming apprentice Olivia Pickering to ease the burden.

Reilly last ventured to Port Macquarie with Knight Templar back on June 26 when he started the $6.50 second favourite in the June Sprint (1108m) but ran a disappointing 10th behind Epic Dan.

"Nothing went right that day,” he said. "He got pole-axed early and the track was a soft 7 and very shifty by the time they ran his race which was the last race on the program.

"He had genuine excuses that day, but he did win well at his only other previous run at Port Macquarie (in 2017).”

It will be his this third run back from a spell with Reilly opting for the Port Macquarie race instead of saving him for a Murwillumbah Open Hcp over 1100m on Friday.

"I nominated him for Murwillumbah on Friday, but I thought the Port Macquarie race looked slightly easier,” said Reilly.

Knight Templar has been winless in 10 starts in 2018, but he has gone close in several runs, including a massive effort as a $51 chance when second to Difficult To Get in the $100,000 Tab.com.au Sprint (1100m) at Rosehill back on January 27.