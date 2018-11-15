Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY: Jason Reilly-trained Knight Templar in action today.
READY: Jason Reilly-trained Knight Templar in action today. Facebook
Horses

SOUTHERN RAID: Knight Templar launches assault on Port track

15th Nov 2018 1:00 AM

RACING: Grafton galloper Knight Templar's previous trip to Port Macquarie back in June didn't work out as planned, but trainer Jason Reilly thinks the eight-year-old is primed to make amends when he returns to the track for today's Schweppes Hcp (1200m).

Knight Templar was allotted the 61kg topweight in the sprint, but Reilly has booked claiming apprentice Olivia Pickering to ease the burden.

Reilly last ventured to Port Macquarie with Knight Templar back on June 26 when he started the $6.50 second favourite in the June Sprint (1108m) but ran a disappointing 10th behind Epic Dan.

"Nothing went right that day,” he said. "He got pole-axed early and the track was a soft 7 and very shifty by the time they ran his race which was the last race on the program.

"He had genuine excuses that day, but he did win well at his only other previous run at Port Macquarie (in 2017).”

It will be his this third run back from a spell with Reilly opting for the Port Macquarie race instead of saving him for a Murwillumbah Open Hcp over 1100m on Friday.

"I nominated him for Murwillumbah on Friday, but I thought the Port Macquarie race looked slightly easier,” said Reilly.

Knight Templar has been winless in 10 starts in 2018, but he has gone close in several runs, including a massive effort as a $51 chance when second to Difficult To Get in the $100,000 Tab.com.au Sprint (1100m) at Rosehill back on January 27.

clarence river jockey club crjc horse racing horses jason reilly knight templar port macquarie racing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Climate change decision looms at council

    premium_icon Climate change decision looms at council

    Council News Cr Arthur Lysaught says council staff and councillors not 'educated' enough to make decision on climate change

    • 15th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Man avoids jail for assault with act of indecency

    premium_icon Man avoids jail for assault with act of indecency

    Crime Magistrate described offence as 'nothing short of horrendous'

    • 15th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Do Clarence Valley motorists have an attitude problem?

    Do Clarence Valley motorists have an attitude problem?

    Offbeat There's a long list of road etiquette incidents in the Valley

    • 15th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Lifeguard commended for bravery in drowning tragedy

    premium_icon Lifeguard commended for bravery in drowning tragedy

    News Lifeguard praised by police for attempting to save man.

    Local Partners