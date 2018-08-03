Menu
A 40-year-old Southport woman has been charged with wounding and going armed so as to cause fear after she allegedly stabbed a man with a pair of scissors.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed man with scissors

by Michael Saunders
3rd Aug 2018 5:31 AM

A WOMAN has been charged by police after she allegedly stabbed a man with a pair of scissors and proceeded to chase him down a Southport street yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged at around 2.50pm a woman attended a residence on Dowling Street where she became involved in a verbal altercation with a man who was known to her.

The woman then allegedly took some scissors from a kitchen drawer and stabbed the 46-year-old man to the left side of his face.

The man ran from the dwelling while the woman allegedly continued to chase him down the street, sill armed with the scissors.

Police were called to the scene and the woman was taken into custody.

The victim sustained a deep wound as a result of the incident and was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old Southport woman has been charged with wounding and going armed so as to cause fear and is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

