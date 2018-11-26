Souths greats call for end to coach farce

Anthony Seibold continues to coach at South Sydney but for how long? (Brett Costello)

Anthony Seibold continues to coach at South Sydney but for how long? (Brett Costello)

HE was the coach in charge of South Sydney's training session on Monday - but it shouldn't be for long.

Former South Sydney greats were united in calling for a swap between current Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold and Broncos coach Wayne Bennett to happen immediately.

Souths legend Bob McCarthy described the coaching situation as "laughable" while former champion Craig 'Tugger' Coleman claimed it was "untenable."

Seibold and several high-profile Rabbitohs attended training at Sydney Park, Erskineville, on Monday with Redfern Oval under repair.

Star back Alex Johnston was there, as was forward Kyle Turner.

Seibold quietly went about his duties knowing a coaching swap still remains a possibility for next season. Bennett and Brisbane are holding up proceedings - not Souths.

McCarthy and Coleman are insistent Bennett should be South Sydney head coach from next season - not 2020.

Bob McCarthy is fed up by the clubs’ inaction.

"It's got to happen for next year - how can you plan for the future when you're not going to be there?" asked McCarthy, a former Souths, NSW and Australian forward.

"It's all getting out of hand, it's just laughable. I would hate to be in the position of the players, they don't know who their coach is going to.

"I am sure if both coaches stay where they are next season they will put in 100 per cent but it's the planning for the future that would be affected."

Coleman echoed the opinions offered by McCarthy.

"Personally, I'd like to see Bennett coaching Souths next year, definitely," said Coleman, who also coached Souths.

"I just think it (the situation) is untenable. Don't you? I've never met Seibold. I don't know him but I like Wayne Bennett.

"I just think, the way it's been handled, I don't think the coaches should stay. That's only my opinion but most people with common sense know it can't work.

Seibold talks to his players at training. (Monique Harmer)

"As an old Souths boy, I'd prefer Bennett to come straight in for next year. Bennett's record speaks for itself over many years.

"Wherever he goes he has been successful. Wayne has been around forever, I have always been a Wayne Bennett fan.

"I'm glad he's going to Souths. I just hope it's for next year - I think common sense will prevail."

Souths have given Seibold permission to coach Brisbane next year if the Broncos release Bennett to Redfern.

The Rabbitohs still believe a swap can eventuate despite Brisbane confirming last weekend Bennett would in the charge at Red Hill next year.

Souths legend Craig Coleman called the situation “untenable”.

Souths have acted professionally throughout the drama, the Rabbitohs now waiting to see whether Brisbane can lure Bennett back into payout discussions.

Players at both clubs remain confused, according to player managers.

One manager said: "My players don't know what is going on. They are trying to get on with life but there's no doubt it's confusing.

"I just think a couple of early season losses at one or both clubs next year will cause a ton of angst among supporters. This drama could flow for the next 12 months if a swap doesn't happen right now."