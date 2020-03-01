Souths look to leapfrog at the last

Dylan Cleaver came close to nabbing a hat-trick for South Services during the match against Coutts Crossing.

SOUTH SERVICES have taken a big step towards second place with a dominant showing on day one of their final match.

The South Grafton side tore through most of the Coutts Crossing opposition, with the main holdouts, Brendan Cotten, Braidy Willis and Bill North, doing their best against a unrelenting bowling attack.

Cotten must have been wondering if he was going to run out of batting partners as the Services bowlers picked off the top order one by one, before the opener himself fell to Chris Cleaver for 26 after over an hour and half at the crease.

Despite digging in for a solid 13 off 63 balls, Willis departed next, leaving North to throw the bat around. He hit three fours before enthusiasm got the better of him and he was stumped off the bowling of Cleaver for 20.

Cleaver did the most damage, picking up four wickets for 24 runs off his 10 overs.

It was a good all-round performance from the bowling side with everyone chipping in with a wicket.

Dylan Cleaver was unlucky not to bag a hat-trick after catching Ben Shipman off his own arm then trapping Ryan Cotten in front in a one-two punch which broke a building partnership.

It was another assured performance from the paceman whose tight line and length left him with figures of 2/5 off his eight overs – six of which were maidens.

Chasing a first innings total of 81, the South Services top order went to work in spectacular fashion, smashing 12 fours and a six to finish the day at 4/125 after just 29 overs.

The two openers hit three boundaries apiece, before Cleaver departed for 15 and Kroehnert for 32.

By the end of the day’s play, Souths were well on top with S McLennan (28) and A Dickson (20) unbeaten at the crease.

If the in-form South Services side can finish the job next week and Tucabia go on to beat Brothers, they will leapfrog their way into second place on the final day of the season.