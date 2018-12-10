Souths make short work of Premier League clash

A DAY FOR BOWLERS: Josh Amos took two wickets for South Services in their destruction of Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

SOUTHS v TUCABIA: A complete performance with the ball in hand gave South Services a relative early mark in their clash against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving on Saturday.

Every bowler managed to collect a scalp as the Services' outfit tore through Tucabia to have them all-out for 56.

Services captain Tom Kroehnert made no mistake in the run chase, mastering the tricky conditions at Ellem Oval as Services strode to the target inside the 11th over.

With a little bit of extra moisture hiding beneath the surface, the wicket played right into the hands of the Services bowlers with the ball holding up in the surface and popping off a decent length.

But it was up to the attack, led by Matty Dalton (2 for 21 off 6) and Linden Harris (1 for 9 off 4), to take full advantage of the conditions.

"Those boys bowled well on a deck that was conducive to bowling,” Kroehnert said.

"It wasn't a wicket that you could go out and hit through the line of the ball, but our blokes kept it on the length that enticed their batsmen in to it.

"The boys in the field also really backed up the bowlers with not a single catch going down, which was a welcome change this week.”

Opener Matt Summers (13) and allrounder Billy Blanch (11) were the only batsmen to make double figures in what was a disappointing day with the willow for Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

The Tucabia bowlers also found it tough to maintain their lines with Kroehnert (35) pouncing on anything short.

"I think it might have come down to their lack of experience on decks like that,” he said. "Anything short just sat up and begged to be hit, and we had the luxury of being able to wait on those bad balls.”

The win has propelled South Services into the top three on the ladder, leapfrogging Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel.

SCOREBOARD

SOUTH SERVICES V TUC-COP EARTHMOVING

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Tuc-Cop

Umpires: Jeffrey Thompson

Tucabia Copmanhurst 1st Innings

BP Lloyd c Sullivan b Harris 3

M Summers c McLennan b Dalton 13

JS Blanch c Dalton b Amos 0

J Yardy c Cleaver b Amos 6

TR Sullivan b Cleaver 2

TJ Blackadder c McLennan b Dalton 2

JP O'Hara c Harris b Cleaver 4

T Riley b Scott 8

BR Blanch c Peady b Green 10

LC Pigg b Scott 0

JR Anderson not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 8, nb 0) 8

ALL-OUT for 56

Overs: 18.2

FoW: 1-15(BP Lloyd) 2-16(JS Blanch) 3-28(J Yardy) 4-32(M Summers) 5-32(TR Sullivan) 6-34(TJ Blackadder) 7-38(JP O'Hara) 8-54(LC Pigg) 9-54(T Riley) 10-56(BR Blanch)

Bowling: M Dalton 6-0-21-2, L Harris 4-1-9-1, J Amos 4-0-10-2, DW Cleaver 3-1-12-2, BG Scott 1-0-2-2, R Green 0.2-0-2-1

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert not out 32

DW Cleaver c O'Hara b JR Anderson 6

R Green c Summers b BR Blanch 8

SL McLennan not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 12, nb 1) 13

TWO wickets for 59

Overs: 10.4

FoW: 1-15(DW Cleaver) 2-45(R Green)

Bowling: TJ Blackadder 4-0-21-0(1nb, 4w), JR Anderson 5-0-21-1(7w), BR Blanch 1.4-0-17-1(1w)

SOUTH Services won by eight wickets.