Souths suffer huge injury blow

James Roberts will be watching the big game from the sidelines.

SOUTH Sydney has suffered a blow ahead of Friday night's sudden death preliminary final against Canberra with strike centre James Roberts ruled out.

Coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed that Roberts has not sufficiently recovered from a dislocated thumb and he was in too much pain to play.

He said a decision was made at Thursday morning's team meeting in Canberra.

"He is too sore," Bennett said.

"His body language (told us). He knows he can't play."

Bennett said Campbell Graham would move into the centres with young gun Corey Allan coming onto the wing.

With Braidon Burns already sidelined through injury, it leaves the Rabbitohs lacking experience.

But it is also the same backline make-up that Souths used to beat the Sydney Roosters with in the final round of the regular season.

Bennett said the team must move on.

"It is what it is. We can't do anything about it," he added.

"We have good coverage. We are fine."